Police nab three in Eastern Cape with illegal guns and bullets

Three men aged 37, 41 and 43 have been arrested for being in possession of two unlicensed pistols with three rounds of ammunition at Ndaba Locality, Nqancule Village, Ngqamakhwe in the Eastern Cape, police said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said: “The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were not used in the commission of crime around Ngqamakhwe and the surrounding areas.”

The suspects will appear before the Ngqamakhwe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

