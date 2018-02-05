 
South Africa 5.2.2018 09:26 pm

ANC meeting ends, Zuma’s fate still up in the air

ANA
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma sits during nominations at the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 17 December 2017. The ANC gathers to elect new leadership, including a new party president for which Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are the candidates. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Zuma’s term ends next year, but pressure has been mounting for him to quit amid threats of impeachment.

 

The African National Congress meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) ended late Monday after hours of deliberating the fate of beleaguered South Africa President Jacob Zuma.

Media speculation that the ANC would show Zuma the door on Monday proved to be just that. Although the ANC is yet to comment on the meeting, insiders said the ruling party’s NWC had decided to take the matter back to the National Executive Committee, which has decision-making powers.

The meeting has been set for Wednesday in Cape Town, a day before the State of the Nation Address.

On Sunday, reports suggested that the ANC top brass failed to persuade Zuma to resign, which led to the NWC meeting, which has now elevated the matter to the NEC.

Earlier Zuma met the Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal, in what his office said was a long-scheduled meeting.

Zuma’s term ends next year, but pressure has been mounting for him to quit amid threats of impeachment, a no-confidence vote and possible reinstatement of hundreds of decade-old charges of corruption and racketeering.

– African News Agency (ANA)

