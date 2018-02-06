Veterans want grants restored

A military veteran has to buy food on credit from his local supermarket as he claims the department of military veterans has stopped paying out social relief of distress (SRD) grants for several months, without any notification.

Despite the department’s warning it was illegal, scores of former military officials protested outside the department in Pretoria yesterday. Military veteran, Ronnie Theyser, 57, who left the army in 1982, said he was left to fend for himself and his family as he has not received the R1 200 grant since October.

“If they stop SRD, pension funds should take over, but that hasn’t happened, either,” he said.

The veterans were also aggrieved by other issues related to benefits from the department, including housing.

Department spokesperson Mbulelo Musi recently said they were in constant engagement with the SA National Military Veterans Association and its affiliates to find “seamless mechanism to provide the 11 benefits outlined in the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011”.