 
menu
South Africa 5.2.2018 11:43 am

SA table grape harvest seen stable despite drought

ANA
Jiji Press/AFP / <br />Ruby Romans are super-sweet grapes that grow to around the size of a ping pong ball

Jiji Press/AFP /
Ruby Romans are super-sweet grapes that grow to around the size of a ping pong ball

The country’s harvest is resilient with volumes stabilising despite the worst drought in decades.

The South African Table Grape Industry (SATI) said on Monday that the country’s harvest would be stable in the 2017/2018 season despite the drought.

“The country’s harvest is resilient with volumes stabilising despite the worst drought in decades,” SATI said in a statement. “The 4th Crop Estimate for the 2017/18 table grape season shows the upper and lower limits about 16,8% and 12,2% lower, respectively than the previous record 2016/2017 season.”

It said the new estimate was between 56,2 million and 59,3 million cartons, reflecting an unchanged upper limit and a slight increase in the lower limit.

-African News Agency

 

Think-tank can solve water woes

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 No 2 ROQUEBRUNE

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 8 KINGS CREEK

RACE MEETING

05 February Flamingo Park

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.