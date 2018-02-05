 
South Africa 5.2.2018

Mosebenzi Zwane opens African mining gathering

ANA
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane addresses the media during the release of the 2016 health and safety statistics in the mining sector on January 19, 2017 in Randfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)



Zwane will promote South Africa’s mineral wealth and competitiveness.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Monday opened the 2018 Mining Indaba, the world’s largest gathering of the most influential stakeholders and decision-makers in African mining.

Zwane will promote South Africa’s mineral wealth and competitiveness, but has his job cut out for him when he engages with delegates to rally the industry’s prospects, government’s plans, and investment opportunities in South Africa, amid policy uncertainty and looming job losses due to the economic downturn.

The industry’s application to review the implementation of the contentious Reviewed Mining Charter is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court on February 19 to 21.

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

