Petrol, diesel prices drop for February

The price of all grades of petrol will drop by 30c/l with effect from midnight on Tuesday.

Diesel (0.05 percent sulphur) will drop by 17c/l, as will diesel (0.005 percent sulphur), the energy department said in a statement on Sunday.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin would drop by 19c/l and the single maximum national retain price (SMNRP) by 26c/l. The maximum LPGas retail price would drop by 23c/kg.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments were due to the contribution of the rand/US dollar exchange rate. The rand appreciated in January, on average, against the dollar, which led to a lower contribution to the basic fuels price, the department said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

