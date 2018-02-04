 
South Africa 4.2.2018

Two drown in separate Western Cape incidents

A man and a young boy have drowned in two separate incidents in the Western Cape this weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

NSRI Hermanus responded to Hawston at 3.30pm on Saturday where a four-metre boat had capsized with three men on board, NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

“The sea rescue craft Jaytee III was launched on site and a search commenced for a 42-year-old local man missing in the surf. The remaining two men had been rescued from the water by a passing boat and they were not injured and they were safely ashore,” he said.

Despite an extensive search no sign of the missing man had been found and a police dive unit would continue with an ongoing search operation.

Later on Saturday, NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew were activated just before 5pm following reports of a drowning in a swimming pool at a lodge north of Plettenberg Bay on the N2.

NSRI medical crew and Medlife ambulance services responded. On arrival on the scene, NSRI found bystanders conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a seven-year-old local boy.

NSRI medics took over CPR efforts and the child was transported to hospital with extensive CPR efforts continuing in the ambulance. CPR was continued in hospital before doctors sadly declared the child dead after all efforts were exhausted, Lambinon said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Man drowns in small dam in Limpopo

