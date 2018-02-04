Man drowns in small dam in Limpopo

A man, believed to be in his 20s, drowned in a small dam near the Matlala road in Polokwane, Limpopo on Sunday, paramedics said.

Shortly before 10am, paramedics from ER24 were called to the scene where they found police divers searching for the man, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“It is understood that the man was part of a church group. A bystander explained to paramedics that he disappeared under the water and they were unable to find him. His body was later found by the police divers. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.”

Police would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

