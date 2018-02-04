 
menu
South Africa 4.2.2018 05:59 pm

Man drowns in small dam in Limpopo

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The man disappeared under the water could not be found.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, drowned in a small dam near the Matlala road in Polokwane, Limpopo on Sunday, paramedics said.

Shortly before 10am, paramedics from ER24 were called to the scene where they found police divers searching for the man, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“It is understood that the man was part of a church group. A bystander explained to paramedics that he disappeared under the water and they were unable to find him. His body was later found by the police divers. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.”

Police would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Girl, 4 drowns in storm water drain in Johannesburg

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Two drown in separate Western Cape incidents 4.2.2018
Woman, 46, drowns in pool in Joburg 29.1.2018
Two drown in separate incidents in two dams in Limpopo 14.1.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 6 SHE’S A GIVER

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 1 PAGODA

RACE MEETING

Turffontein 03 February 2018

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.