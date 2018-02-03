 
menu
South Africa 3.2.2018 08:55 pm

Man arrested for possession of rhino horn in Mpumalanga

ANA
Police at Kaapmuiden near the Kruger National Park have arrested a 38-year-old man found in possession of two sets of rhino horns. Photo: SAPS

Police at Kaapmuiden near the Kruger National Park have arrested a 38-year-old man found in possession of two sets of rhino horns. Photo: SAPS

Poaching of endangered and protected species is one of the problematic crimes in the province.

Police at Kaapmuiden near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga have arrested a 38-year-old man found in possession of two sets of rhino horns.

The man was arrested during routine, daily police operations at Nkomazi Plaza on Friday, Mpumalanga police said in a statement.

The arrest followed after officers stopped a sedan car and searched it. “They then noticed that the man had a cooler box placed on the passenger seat and upon opening it they made the discovery.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma lauded the officers for their “alertness and versatility that led to the recovery of the horns”.

Poaching of endangered and protected species was one of the problematic crimes in the province and was therefore a priority. The arrested man would appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Kruger rhino deaths down, but KZN up

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Gwala rhino poaching case to be moved to Mtubatuba Regional Court, KZN 2.2.2018
Kruger rhino deaths down, but KZN up 1.2.2018
Chinese nationals, Du Plessis couple plead guilty in rhino case 29.1.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 6 SHE’S A GIVER

VALUE BET

RACE 9 NO 1 PAGODA

RACE MEETING

Turffontein 03 February 2018

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.