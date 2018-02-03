Man arrested for possession of rhino horn in Mpumalanga

Police at Kaapmuiden near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga have arrested a 38-year-old man found in possession of two sets of rhino horns.

The man was arrested during routine, daily police operations at Nkomazi Plaza on Friday, Mpumalanga police said in a statement.

The arrest followed after officers stopped a sedan car and searched it. “They then noticed that the man had a cooler box placed on the passenger seat and upon opening it they made the discovery.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma lauded the officers for their “alertness and versatility that led to the recovery of the horns”.

Poaching of endangered and protected species was one of the problematic crimes in the province and was therefore a priority. The arrested man would appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.