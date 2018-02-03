 
South Africa 3.2.2018 06:31 pm

Man arrested for murder of Durban mother

ANA
Image credit: ThinkStock

The suspect will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court soon.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old mother in KwaMashu, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

“KwaMashu police worked tirelessly on [Friday] to find the alleged murder suspect and their perseverance led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect,” Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

“It is alleged that the body of 40-year-old Cindy Bailey was found under the tree next to her home in J section, Mthombothi Road in KwaMashu. She was allegedly strangled and her dress was shoved into her mouth.”

A case of murder was opened at KwaMashu police station and the suspect was arrested. The suspect would be charged and would appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court soon. A post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death and determine whether the woman was raped, Mbhele said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended the swift reaction by police which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“We will fight gender-based violence… to ensure that the culprits are successfully prosecuted and sent to prison indefinitely,” Langa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

