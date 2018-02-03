 
South Africa 3.2.2018 04:28 pm

Man airlifted to hospital following aircraft crash in Rustenburg

ANA
Netcare 911. Photo: Supplied

Both men are in a stable condition.

A man was airlifted to hospital after a light aircraft crashed at the Pilanesberg National Park outside Rustenburg in the North West on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro said two men were patrolling the national park when the accident happened.

“One sustained minor to moderate injuries and was transported to hospital, while the second sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital for further care.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Two killed in Mpumalanga R546 crash

