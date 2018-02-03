Burglars and arsonists cause R1.2 million damage to Limpopo school

Burglars and arsonists have cause damage estimated at about R1.2 million at a school in Limpopo, police said on Saturday.

Police in Vuwani near Thohoyandou appealed to the community for information that could lead to the arrest of suspect(s) responsible for torching the administration block of the Shondoni Secondary School at Lwamondo village soon after 5am on Friday,

“The police were summoned and reacted after the school principal was first informed about the building that was up in flames. On arrival the building was already gutted,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects broke open the security gate at the administration block and then set the building alight. Various items were destroyed, including four computers, printers, a safe, and a steel cabinet.

“The total value of all items damaged, including the building itself, is estimated to be around R1.2 million. The motive for this incident is not known at this stage but police investigations are continuing.

“The suspect(s) in this matter are unknown at this stage and while investigations are under way, police are making an appeal to anyone with information that can assist with the tracing of these culprits to contact Brigadier James Esbach at 082-576-0753, or the police emergency number 08600-10111, or the crime line sms number 32211, or visit the nearest police station,” Mojapelo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

