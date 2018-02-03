Two killed in Mpumalanga R546 crash

Two men were killed in a collision between a truck and a car on the R546 in the direction of the small town of Charl Cilliers in Mpumalanga early on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramerdics arrived on the scene at about 1am where they found a car with severe damage, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Two men were found with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that they could do for them and they were declared dead. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. He was assessed on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital.”

The cause of the crash was not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.