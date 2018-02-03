Five killed in bakkie, car crash in North West

Five people died when a car and a bakkie collided on the N4 at Rustenburg in the North West late on Friday night, paramedics said.

Shortly after 11pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene “where they found the BMW ripped into several pieces”, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“The bakkie was found several metres away with severe damage. It is believed that the BMW had six occupants at the time of the collision. Two women and three men succumbed to their injuries prior to paramedics’ arrival on [the] scene. They were all declared dead.

“A 23-year-old man was found on the scene with minor to moderate injuries. He indicated to paramedics that he was the front passenger in the BMW. Paramedics assessed him but he later declined to be transported to hospital.”

The driver of the bakkie was treated and assessed by another service on the scene and later transported to a nearby hospital. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

