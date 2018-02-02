Beatrix mine should remain shut until workers safety can be guaranteed – Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said on Friday it wanted Sibanye Stillwater’s Beatrix mine in the Free State to remain shut until workers safety could be guaranteed after more than 950 miners were trapped underground after a power outage.

“Beatrix Mine should remain shut pending a full investigation,” Numsa said in a statement.

“The mining industry in South Africa has shown that it does not value the life of an African worker at all. They pursue profits before the well being and safety of workers,” it added, urging the Department of Mineral Resources to conduct a thorough probe.

Rescuers on Friday saved all miners who were trapped underground at Beatrix since Wednesday night when a power outage shut down their elevator to the surface. No fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources said it was outraged that the mine did not have an adequate backup plan for a power outage.

“Although appreciating the reality that a storm is a course of nature, the committee strongly believe that a caring management, that values the lives of its workers, should have anticipated the possibility of power outage,” it said.

“It is utterly unacceptable that an underground mine whose operation takes place under the light of a bulb could attribute its failure to bringing workers on the surface to power outage. This goes to demonstrate the attitude of management towards safety.”

It urged the department of mineral resources to “act swiftly and take drastic actions to such acts of carelessness”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ: