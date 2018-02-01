SA government funded film nominated for Oscar Awards

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) said on Thursday that South Africa would be represented at the 90th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, by the animated film, Revolting Rhymes, which they funded.

“The film is the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s twisted fairy tales and has been nominated in the category of Best Animated Short — making it the first animation nomination from African continent,” the dti said in a statement.

“The film was also aired on [the British Broadcasting Corporation] BBC and has won several awards such as, Best Storytelling at Shanghai International Film and Television Festival in China and Best Animated at the World Banff Media Festival in Canada alongside the Cristal for Best TV Production at Annecy in France, the world’s premier animation festival.”

The department said that the production was animated by local studio Triggerfish Animation, in collaboration with Magic Light Pictures-based in the United Kingdom.

“The production was approved under Department of Trade and Industry’s (the dti) Foreign Film and Television Production and Post-Production Incentive in September 2015,” it said.

“The film received an incentive of R5.3 million which led to an investment of R22 million, spent on local goods and services. Triggerfish Animation studio is responsible for award winning animation productions which include Khumba, Zambezia and Stick Man, which were all assisted under the dti‘s Film and TV incentive schemes.”

The dti added that the South African government had held to the notion that the film industry had great potential to be among South Africa’s key drivers of economic development through the creation of jobs, both direct and indirect, and through skills development.

“For company to benefit under this incentive, Foreign Production and Post-Production, the spend in South Africa must be R12 million and above, provided that at least 50 percent of the principal photography schedule is filmed in South Africa, for a minimum of four weeks.”

The dti said the incentive was calculated cumulatively from 20 percent until 25 percent depending on the actual spend made.

“Since its inception, more than 100 Foreign productions were approved, with investment of more than R4 billion,” the department said.

“South Africa has seeing several blockbusters landing on its shores, such as Avengers – Age of Ultron and Mad Max – Fury Road. Other Foreign Films and TV Series such as Chappie, The Giver, The Last Face, Prisoner of War, Queen of Katwe, Black Sails 1-4, Our Girl 2, Madiba, MazeRunner 3-Death Cure, Tutankhamun, Dark Towers-Gunslinger were produced in South Africa.”

