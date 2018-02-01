 
South Africa 1.2.2018 05:42 pm

Ekurhuleni learners to discuss HIV/AIDS in speaking competition

ANA
An AIDS activist lights candles placed in the shape of a red ribbon on World Aids Day in Manila on December 1, 2012. New HIV infections have plummeted by a third overall since 2001 and more than halved among children, the United Nations has said.

An AIDS activist lights candles placed in the shape of a red ribbon on World Aids Day in Manila on December 1, 2012. New HIV infections have plummeted by a third overall since 2001 and more than halved among children, the United Nations has said.

The municipality said this year's topic was 'Let our Actions count. It is my Right to know my Status. Prevention is my Responsibility'.

In a bid to turn the tide of the risk of HIV/AIDS-related infections and unwanted teenage pregnancies, learners from various areas in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng’s East Rand will be discussing the scourge in the 2018 High School Public Speaking Competition.

Ekurhuleni Municipality spokesperson Themba Gadebe said in a statement that “as part of the Reproductive Health Awareness Month activities, high school pupils compete in public speaking knock-out stages from 2-13 February in customer care centres across the City”.

The municipality said this year’s topic was “Let our Actions count. It is my Right to know my Status. Prevention is my Responsibility”.

“Valentine’s Day, 14 February, sees the strongest orators battle it out to be crowned the king or queen of debate at the grand finale at Alberton Civic Centre,” added Gadebe.

He added that close to 1,500 learners were set to compete in the knock-out rounds when they present their strongest points to a panel of judges on how best young people can take action and responsibility when it came to sexual health.

– African News Agency (ANA)
