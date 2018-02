The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in South Africa confirmed on Thursday that hundreds of miners were trapped below ground at shafts one and three at the Sibanye-Stillwater Beatrix gold mine in the Free State province.

NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told African News Agency that the miners were trapped since Wednesday night after “the cage takes the workers to the surface stopped working because of a power failure”.

– African News Agency (ANA)