Zuma submits papers to NPA on why he should not be prosecuted

President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers on Wednesday night filed papers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) explaining why he should not face fraud and corruption charges.

eNCA reported that National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams was at the NPA’s head office to receive the representations.

The initial deadline was November 30, but Zuma received a seven-week extension.

According to the report, Abrahams has given prosecutors two weeks to consider the representations, before he decides whether the president will be charged.

The NPA were not immediately available to comment.

On November 30, the Democratic Alliance (DA) filed papers with the NPA outlining why 783 counts of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering against Zuma, should immediately be instituted.

In a statement at the time, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in the party’s submission reiterates that charges against Zuma were irrationally dropped by the NPA in April 2009, just months before he was elected president.

The NPA gave Zuma and the DA until November 30, to submit representations. Zuma will have to submit papers containing fresh reasons on why he should not be prosecuted after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the decision by Abrahams’ predecessor Mokotedi Mpshe to drop the charges against Zuma was unlawful.

At the time, Maimane said if Zuma’s submission includes new reasons why the charges should be dropped, they would like an opportunity to respond.

– African News Agency (ANA)

