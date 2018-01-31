Zuma congratulates governor Kganyago for receiving Central Bank award

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, congratulated Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, for winning the Central Banking Governor of the Year 2018 Award.

“We congratulate Governor Kganyago for this Award. This international recognition is one of many acknowledgments affirming the good work done by the institution,” Zuma said in a statement.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

On January 18, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that Kganyago was selected as chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

The members of the IMFC selected Kganyago for a term of three years, effective January 18. He succeeded former Governor of the Banco de México, Agustín Carstens — who resigned his chairmanship on December 1, to assume the position of General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, the IMF said.

The IMFC is the primary advisory body of the IMF Board of Governors and deliberates on the principal policy issues facing the IMF and has 24 members.

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ: