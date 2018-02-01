 
Winnie home after 10 days in hospital

Sanele Gumada
The activist spent 10 days in hospital and is now recovering at home.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is at home resting after her release from hospital on Tuesday, according to family spokesperson Victor Dlamini.

The stalwart was hospitalised after she complained of a loss of appetite and of one of her legs being painful. It was discovered upon admission that Madikizela-Mandela had an infection that affected her kidneys.

During her stay at Milpark Hospital, the family was optimistic about her full recovery. Madikizela-Mandela’s high spirits were upheld by constant visits by her family. The activist spent 10 days in hospital and is now recovering at home. The family released a statement to that effect.

The family said that they are delighted to have her at home and discharged. The statement also claimed Madikizela-Mandela was suffering from exhaustion.

“I’m pleased to be going back home where I’ll be able to rest and fully recuperate from the short illness,” said Madikizela-Mandela in the statement.

The veteran commended the hospital staff that looked after her during her stay.

