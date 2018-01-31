 
South Africa 31.1.2018 04:52 pm

EFF lays criminal charges against Zweli Mkhize for ‘soliciting’ bribes at Prasa

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana implicated Mkhize and then transport minister Dipuo Peters in changing the Prasa board.

The EFF on Wednesday laid criminal charges against former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize for allegedly soliciting a bribe from the former chief executive of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Lucky Montana.

This after Montana on Tuesday dropped a bombshell during his testimony to the parliamentary inquiry into allegations of state capture at state-owned entities, when he claimed that Mkhize – in his capacity as the ANC’s treasurer-general – wanted Prasa to pay him 10% of the R465 million that was due to Swifambo Rail Leasing, which was contracted to supply new locomotives to Prasa in 2014.

In 2017 the Pretoria High Court declared the tender irregular and set it aside.

Montana also implicated Mkhize and then transport minister Dipuo Peters in changing the Prasa board to serve their interests.

The EFF laid the charges at Hillbrow Police Station in Johannesburg. The party stated on its Twitter account that the charges were laid by EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys and national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

 

Lucky Montana faces backlash after ‘singing like a canary’ to Parliament

