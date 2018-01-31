Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor back in court for fraud

An African National Congress (ANC) councillor from Nelson Mandela Bay is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, for allegedly pocketing a portion of donation money meant for a non-governmental organisation rendering services for the elderly.

Bongo Nombiba, is a councillor for ward 20 and is facing charges of fraud and corruption for the alleged abuse of the ward’s discretionary fund.

Thulamangwane Community Project is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and renders services such as caring for elderly people and cleaning schools in the community.

According to the charge sheet, NGO secretary Zukiswa Mbhem and deputy chairperson, Mandisa Monco, together with other members, approached Nombiba to request a donation of R10,000 from the municipality to assist them financially.

The State alleges that the councillor instructed the NGO members to put their request in writing but not to mention the amount that they had requested.

During September 2014, a “Request for Donation” was prepared and signed by both the secretary, as well as deputy chairperson. The request was for a donation and no amount was mentioned.

The charge sheet further read that Nombiba addressed a request for financial assistance from the metro and motivated a donation of R30,000 for the organisation.

During November 2014, an amount of R30,000 was paid into the Standard Bank account of the NGO.

According to the State, Nombiba conveyed to the NGO management that the metro had approved the donation and requested them to accompany him to the bank in order to confirm that the donation was deposited.

“They went to the Standard Bank in Kempston Road. The accused [Nombiba] conveyed to them that the amount paid into the NGO’s bank account was R30,000. R10,000 was for the NGO and R20,000 was his,” the charge sheet read.

– African News Agency (ANA)