South Africa 30.1.2018 09:58 pm

RTMC arrests 11 traffic cops for corruption in Mokopane, Limpopo

The officers were expected to appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing charges of corruption.

Eleven traffic officers were arrested for alleged corruption in Mokopane, Limpopo, the Road Traffic Management  Corporation said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawk’s Serious Corruption Crime Unit arrested the officers in their unrelenting campaign to address bribery and corruption in the traffic law enforcement fraternity.

“The officers aged between 32 and 54 were arrested following intensive investigations into the allegation of bribery and unethical conduct among traffic officers in the province. The latest arrests brings the total number of traffic officers arrested in this province to 33 since December 2017.”

“Investigations are continuing and more arrests can be expected,” Zwane said.

He said the success of this operation should send a clear message to traffic officers that crime does not pay and they must strictly adhere to the terms and conditions of their employment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.
