South Africa 30.1.2018 09:45 pm

50 litres per day will help us to avoid Day Zero – City of CPT Executive Deputy Mayor

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Residents of Gerdview on the East Rand queue up to collect water from a water tank, 24 September 2014, after not having water in the area since Saturday. Rand Water says it's unclear when water will be fully restored to parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria following shortages across the province. Picture: Michel Bega

On Tuesday, Day Zero was moved to April 16, 2018 from April 12, 2018.

Cape Town Deputy Mayor, Ian Neilson on Tuesday said Day Zero could be avoided if residents continued to use 50 litres of water per day.

Day Zero was moved to April 16, 2018 from April 12, 2018, according to Neilson, mainly due to a reduction of releases in agriculture from the dams over the previous week.

“Although there are many dedicated water ambassadors whose efforts to help us to avoid Day Zero are remarkable, those who are not rolling up their sleeves should join their neighbours in the fight. We need all water users to join the efforts of Team Cape Town,” Neilson said.

To drive the usage of water down even further Capetonians will only be allowed to use 50 litres of water daily which will come into effect from February 1, 2018.

“New water tariffs also come into effect from 1 February 2018. Increasing the cost of water should help to change behaviour and to drive down usage further, especially among the high users. All income from the proposed tariff would go towards funding essential water services,” Neilson said.

The city, however, does not make any profit on water revenue.

Not only will there be a daily limit of 50 litres or less per person but the city also strongly discourages the usage of boreholes.

“Usage for irrigation purposes will be limited to a maximum of one hour only on Tuesdays and Saturdays before 9am and after 6pm. Borehole/wellpoint water use must be metered and all users are required to keep records and have these available for inspection,” said Neilson.

Members will also require permission from the National Department of Water and Sanitation if wanting to sell or buy borehole/wellpoint water.

– African News Agency (ANA)

