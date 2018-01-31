Tiff over sexy pics

The raunchy nude pictures a married mother of two sent to her young lover during their short-lived affair has resulted in a lengthy legal battle which is still continuing in the High Court in Pretoria.

An interdict the woman obtained last year to stop the promising young ice hockey player with whom she had an affair, his parents and others in ice hockey circles from distributing pictures or videos of her has been extended to March 28.

The court in May last year granted an urgent interdict to force the young player and an official to divulge the names of individuals to whom they had forwarded nude, semi-nude or other photos and videos of the woman.

The player was also ordered to hand over all of his cellphones, computers and tablets to be kept in storage by the woman’s attorneys for deletion of the naughty images.

The court ordered the player, his parents, his coach and an official to delete all pictures and videos of the woman, as well as all text messages between her and the young man.

The Pretoria woman said in court papers she had been married for many years and had two children, but became involved in a romantic relationship with the young man a few months after he turned 18.

She had taken photos of herself – some of them of a raunchy nature – which she sent to him in November 2015 solely for his own viewing.

She also took photos of herself “and certain parts of her body of a more sexual nature” which she did not send to her lover, but which she believed he forwarded to himself while “fiddling” with her phone.

She was aware that he took a video of them during one of their intimate meetings, but asked him to erase it.

Their relationship continued for about a month, but the young player did not want to accept it when she broke up with him.

She kept quiet about the affair, but was not coping well emotionally.

She eventually broke down and told her husband about it about a year later because she was contemplating suicide.

She only found out that her raunchy pictures had been viewed by more people than her lover when his mother phoned her husband.