Why Ace Magashule ‘wants Jacob Zuma’s ANC’

A group of Free State ANC members are opposing the newly appointed interim ANC provincial task team (PTT) which, they say, is a replica of the disgraced provincial executive committee (PEC) nullified by the Free State High Court in December.

Opponents of the PTT said it had the same “illegitimate” leadership of the old PEC.

The group’s spokesperson, Ike Moroe, said: “Ace converted his PEC into the PTT in violation of the court ruling.”

These party members, who claim they are not aligned to either of the prenational elective conference camps of Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said the appointment of a “factional” task team was contrary to the spirit of unity achieved at the recent conference in Johannesburg.

They expressed concern that the interim structure was headed by loyalists of premier and ANC secretary-general and Ace Magashule and his former fellow PEC members because Magashule did not want the ANC to be rebuilt.

The group’s spokesperson, Ike Moroe, said the composition of the PTT showed Magashule was leading a plot to reverse the gains of the national conference.

The new PTT is led by Paseka Nompondo as convener and William Bulwane as coordinator.

Nompondo was the deputy provincial chairperson – Magashule was chairperson – and Mbulwane was provincial secretary of the PEC declared unlawful by the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein in December.

That PEC was disbanded by the ANC national executive committee, along with KwaZulu-Natal’s PEC.

Party activists said that in reappointing members of the old PEC to the new PTT, Magashule had ignored the need for unity.

This was in contrast with KwaZulu-Natal’s PTT, which comprised members of both sides. Former Ramaphosa campaigner Mike Mabuyakhulu is the convener and Sihle Zikalala, a Zuma supporter, is the coordinator.

Last Sunday, 1 500 PTT opponents resolved to mobilise against it.

They have delivered a memorandum to ANC headquarters calling for it to be disbanded and replaced with a properly constituted structure.

Moroe said that by selecting lackeys like Nompondo and Bulwane, Magashule was aiming to return to the status quo under Jacob Zuma’s leadership of the ANC.

“We want a PTT that facilitates the election of a proper PEC, not this one.”

