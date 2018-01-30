 
South Africa 30.1.2018 06:10 pm

Capitec Bank CEO says Viceroy report ‘factually, completely incorrect’

ANA
.

.

Viceroy had not been in contact with the bank ahead of releasing its results.

The allegations made by US researcher Viceroy that Capitec Bank takes significant impairments to its loans is incorrect, the bank’s CEO Gerrie Fourie said on Tuesday.

“They brought out a one-sided report which we believe a lot of things are factually, completely incorrect,” he said in a briefing in Cape Town.

Fourie said that Viceroy had not been in contact with the bank ahead of releasing its results.

Viceroy said its research showed that Capitec “is a loan shark with massively understated defaults masquerading as a community microfinance provider” and said the South African Reserve Bank and Minister of Finance should immediately place the bank into curatorship.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Viceroy report into Capitec an attempt to downgrade SA banking sector – Sanco

