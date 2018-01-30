 
South Africa 30.1.2018 05:28 pm

Montana claims he fought off a bid to change the PRASA board

ANA
Lucky Montana. Picture: Christine Vermooten

Montana said in his observation there was truth to the widespread perception that the family of Indian origin had corrupted the country’s state-owned companies on a vast scale.

Former Public Rail Agency of South Africa CEO Lucky Montana on Tuesday told the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom that he resisted a political attempt to impose a new board at the entity that would be favourable to the Gupta brothers and help them secure contracts in a locomotive tender considered one of the biggest in the world.

“If an AGM gets cancelled and the Guptas told me two weeks earlier, then I think there is an element of truth in that statement,” Montana said after more than two hours of testimony before the portfolio committee on public enterprises.

He told the portfolio committee on public enterprises he threatened to call a media briefing to expose plans in 2014, driven by then transport minister Dipuo Peters and former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, to change the PRASA board after the Gupta family failed to secure a contract with China South Rail. The plans even briefly included a proposal to impose Jimmy Manyi, who recently took over the Guptas’s media interests, as the chairman of the entity.

Montana also implicated Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins in dealings with the Gupta family, saying he had introduced Tony Gupta, to himself, again with President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, and then later denied it.

He said he was therefore quite surprised by the strongly-worded denial issued by Martins, a former minister of transport, to testimony before the inquiry by Eskom’s suspended head of legal Suzanne Daniels linking him to the Gupta brothers.

Montana, who called Martins a friend, however commended him for supporting sound technical decisions on selecting locomotives to replace Metrorail’s aging trains.

“Today he can take credit that the trains he defended are being introduced,” he said.

Montana defended himself against reports that the locomotives were grossly inappropriate for South Africa’s infrastructure, going as far as saying those had unwittingly played into the hands of the Gupta family when they tried to subvert the tender process to enrich themselves.

“They will never challenge the science that I put into this thing. This country trained me and sent me everywhere to acquire the skills. It is not superstition,” he said, adding that he should hold public lectures to explain the logistics of the rail overhaul.

– African News Agency (ANA)

