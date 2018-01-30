PE police arrest and save suspects from vigilante mob

Port Elizabeth police arrested three people for armed robbery and possibly saved their lives from a vigilante community mob in Motherwell, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a group of about 150 people were assaulting the suspects, who they alleged were street robbers in the area. Beetge said when police arrived on the scene, the group of people were walking with two of the suspects towards one of their houses.

Police assessed the scene and realised the community were en route to pick up a third suspect at Koedoeskloof refuse processing plant.

“One person of the group, Mr Viwe Goboto, 38, claimed that the three suspects robbed him at gunpoint on Sunday 28 January 2018 just after 9pm in an open space close to Makhwezane Street, NU29.”

Beetge said Public Order Police members rescued the two suspects and picked up the third suspect at Koedoeskloof.

“This suspect was found in possession of the cellphone and cap which was robbed from the complainant on Sunday. Police also searched the house of the second suspect and confiscated the toy gun which was allegedly used in the robbery,” said Beetge.

Police also recovered other suspected stolen property such as two ladies’ handbags, two wristwatches, a torch, three gents wallets and two bank cards.

The three suspects aged 22, 22 and 29 were arrested for armed robbery and possession of suspected stolen property. The men are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

– African News Agency (ANA)