Chris Maroleng officially appointed new SABC COO

Amid speculation, it has now been confirmed that Chris Maroleng is the SABC’s new COO.

The announcement was made by SABC News Online this afternoon.

[BREAKING NEWS] Chris Maroleng has been appointed as Chief Operations Officer of the SABC, with effect from 1 February 2018 — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) January 30, 2018

Maroleng has extensive broadcasting experience. He has also anchored a current affairs show on eNCA, where he made his famous “don’t touch me on my studio” remark to former AWB general secretary André Visagie during a live 2010 studio debate.

Maroleng’s appointment was leaked before today, and accusations have been directed at Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane for allegedly having had knowledge of Maroleng’s appointment as the public broadcaster’s new COO.

He also received congratulatory messages on Twitter from followers who wished him well on his appointment, including MTN group chief executive Rob Shuter, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former head of eNCA Patrick Conroy.

