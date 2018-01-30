 
menu
South Africa 30.1.2018 03:47 pm

Chris Maroleng officially appointed new SABC COO

Nica Schreuder
Chris Maroleng. Facebook.

Chris Maroleng. Facebook.

The announcement was made this afternoon by the SABC.

Amid speculation, it has now been confirmed that Chris Maroleng is the SABC’s new COO.

The announcement was made by SABC News Online this afternoon.

Maroleng has extensive broadcasting experience. He has also anchored a current affairs show on eNCA, where he made his famous “don’t touch me on my studio” remark to former AWB general secretary André Visagie during a live 2010 studio debate.

Maroleng’s appointment was leaked before today, and accusations have been directed at Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane for allegedly having had knowledge of Maroleng’s appointment as the public broadcaster’s new COO.

He also received congratulatory messages on Twitter from followers who wished him well on his appointment, including  MTN group chief executive Rob Shuter, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former head of eNCA Patrick Conroy.

Chris Maroleng ‘not vetted’ for SABC top job

 

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Morning Live outside broadcasts are paid for, they are not interviews – SABC 19.1.2018
SABC board concludes Bathabile Dlamini’s interview was an advert 19.1.2018
SABC says COO appointment being finalised 16.1.2018


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 8 NO 8 BRAXTON

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 3 CRAZY VISION

RACE MEETING

30 January 2018 Vaal Classic track

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.