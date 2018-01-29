Two police commanders moved from Krugersdorp police stations, says Mbalula

Police commanders at two stations in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, have been removed, South Africa’s Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.

“We have changed two station commanders who under them, there has been implications of police officers who are in the payroll or are being bribed on a daily basis by people who are selling drug in this area,” Mbalula said.

“We have gone down on the ground through crime intelligence verified and found it ourselves that indeed there is a challenge, so they have been shifted.”

He said the community in surrounding areas have complained about police leadership; drug trafficking; human trafficking; and about the fact that there was a lacklustre approach in dealing with criminality.

Mbalula was in Krugersdorp to report back to the community of Munsieville and Kagiso on what has been done since their violent protest a week ago.

Residents shutdown Krugersdorp in protest against prostitution and drug trafficking. They torched houses which allegedly operated as drug dens and brothels.

A house that was torched for being a brothel last week, was demolished on Monday, as part of the programme to close down dilapidated buildings used for drug trafficking and prostitution.

He said he started in the Eastern Cape by closing down brothels and drug dens, before he went in Johannesburg and would be going to Ekurhuleni.

“Rustenburg was burning and we needed to act, what I am saying is that let us not allow out township, our areas to burn down on things we can resolve, let us resolve them,” he said.

“When we bring down building like this, I expect every council to act bring this building [down] wherever you are before people protest. I expect our police officers wherever they are they must act.”

On January 10, taxi drivers shutdown Rustenburg and eight guest houses suspected of operating as brothels were set alight.

Taxi drivers said they raided buildings occupied by Nigerians to rid the city of prostitution and drug trafficking.

Nigerian men launched a revenge attack, allegedly beating residents in Rustenburg Noord and Waterval, 14 of them were arrested for public violence and were due to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court soon for bail application.

Mbalula said he believed the police should be rotated because once they work at one station for a long time they are more prone to taking bribes.

He said in Krugersdorp over 100 people were arrested for possession of illegal property in the form of vehicles, adding that a majority of them did not have the necessary documents allowing them to be in the country.

He called on municipalities to act by closing down buildings operating as brothels and drug dens.

Despite the pouring rain in the West Rand, hundreds of people turned up at the Kagiso hall to hear the minister’s report back, in Munsieville Mbalula was brief as rain clouds burst overhead and the rain disrupted the meeting at the local sport grounds.

Mbalula had made a commitment to come back after three months.

