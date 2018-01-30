Watch out for Rolex gang

Tshwane residents walking around with luxury watches strapped to their wrists should be on the lookout as an armed gang was now targeting Pretoria timepiece collectors.

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach urged residents to leave their expensive jewellery at home after two robberies happened at the weekend in the Waterkloof area.

A couple had returned home in Waterkloof Ridge on Sunday afternoon but were approached by two unknown armed men just before they entered their garage, she said.

“The suspects demanded their watches and money. They took other jewellery as well from the duo before they fled in a silver Peugeot SUV.”

On Friday afternoon, a Waterkloof Heights resident left his security complex gate open for a Mercedes-Benz that was parked behind him when he returned home from Hazelwood.

At about 1pm, the 66-year-old man saw a silver vehicle behind him, and stopped the remote gate from closing so the vehicle can enter the premises.

“He thought it was potential new tenants. “He approached them to ask whether he can assist them,” Weilbach said.

“They pointed firearms at him and ordered him to give his expensive watch to them. “They took the remote control and left.”

The man found his remote control outside the gate, but the three men, wearing balaclavas and gloves, had fled. She said it was suspected that the man was followed from a shopping complex in Hazelwood.

“The police and private security companies have since put operational plans in place to prevent another robbery, but asked the community to be aware of their surroundings at all times,” Weilbach said.

“When possible, leave expensive jewellery and wrists watches at home when going out for shopping or to restaurants. “Many of the robbers hang around at expensive restaurants and shops to identify potential victims.”