At long last ‘Captain KGB’ booted out of police

Crime intelligence agent “Captain KGB”, who is accused of stealing money from the police, has finally been dismissed by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Morris Tshabalala, also known as Captain KGB, was arrested earlier this month while reporting to his parole officer at Kgosi Mampuru II prison.

He faced five charges of theft, corruption and fraud for allegedly submitting fraudulent invoices for the installations of blinds, in order to claim hundreds of thousands of rands from the crime intelligence secret service in 2013.

According to a document that emerged yesterday, Tshabalala was officially dismissed from the Saps on the basis of his previous conviction.

The crime intelligence agent served two years of a tenyear sentence for a 1996 armed robbery conviction.

But Tshabalala managed to flee prison for close to a decade, and only served his sentence when the theft and fraud allegations were exposed in 2013.

He was released on parole from the Groenpunt Maximum Correctional Service Centre in 2015, but returned to Saps the following year as a crime intelligence agent.

“You are hereby notified that you are dismissed from the South African Police Service in terms of Section 36(1) of the South African Police Service Act, 1995 (Act No. 68 of 1995) on the basis that you were convicted of an offence and sentenced,” the termination document, dated January 26, read in part.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Moses Dlamini, Tshabalala was still employed by the police service during his time in prison.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo claimed Tshabalala’s employment with the police ended in 2013 – but state prosecutor Chris Smith had told the court that the accused was in possession of a crime intelligence vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Last week Smith told the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Court that Tshabalala was reinstated into the Saps when he was released. Tshabalala remains in custody after his bail was denied.

