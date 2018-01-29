Omotoso case postponed again, after charismatic pastor gets new attorney

The case against charismatic Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, was postponed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, yet again, following the appointment of new legal representation for him and his two co-accused.

The televangelist has been in jail since April 20 last year, following a dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth international Airport by the Hawks and members of the Tactical Response Team, on charges of human trafficking and rape.

Omotoso has since applied for, and been denied, bail on two separate occasions. He also appealed against the decision to deny him bail in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth, but this too was unsuccessful.

Two women, Zukiswa Sitho, 28, and Lusanda Solani, 36, were arrested in November last year on charges relating to their role as alleged recruiters of vulnerable women for Omotoso.

Omotoso and both co-accused were represented in court on Monday by attorney Peter Daubermann.

Daubermann is the fourth legal counsel that Omotoso has had since he first appeared. He was initially represented by Advocate Terry Price, before appointing attorney Alfonso Hattingh to represent him. After his first bail application failed, Omotoso appointed new legal counsel, headed by Advocate Alwyn Rossouw SC. Rossouw brought the second bail application, as well as the appeal.

Sitho and Solani were previously represented by Advocate James Reilly. They are both currently out on bail of R2,000 each.

Omotoso and Sitho made a brief appearance before Magistrate Thandeka Mashiyi, while Daubermann handed up a sick certificate on behalf of Solani.

Solani, who hails from Durban, had been heavily pregnant at the time of her arrest in November. She had subsequently given birth and was still not well enough to travel.

Daubermann said he had made representations to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions on behalf of his clients. Mashiyi then postponed the matter to the March 8, pending the outcome on Daubermann’s representations.

Mashiyi also issued a warrant of arrest for Solani. She told Daubermann that Solani would need to appear before court on February 13, or she would forfeit her bail and be arrested.

– African News Agency (ANA)