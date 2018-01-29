 
South Africa 29.1.2018 03:15 pm

Wits suspends lecturer for allegedly calling protesting workers ‘monkeys’

Citizen Reporter
The Wits University Great Hall. Image courtesy www.wits.ac.za

Hartmann maintains his remarks were taken out of context.

A lecturer at Wits University has been suspended for reportedly being involved in a racist incident.

Engineering lecturer Dieter Hartmann allegedly sent an email in which he referred to protesting university workers as “monkeys”.

The email surfaced last week when members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) protested at Wits University over a salary increase.

A screenshot of the apparent email on Twitter shows Hartmann saying:  “Oh no. They’re singing outside my window now. Urgh. Monkeys. Biggest. Jungle. Connect the dots.”

A spokesperson from the university asserted that the lecturer has been suspended as the institution does not tolerate prejudice.

“The lecturer will not be allowed onto the university’s campuses whilst the matter is being dealt with by the university’s transformation and employee relations offices‚ in line with the university’s rules‚ policies and procedures‚” said Buhle Zuma.

Hartmann has since apologised for the derogatory comments he made, reports Times Live. In another email, he is said to have wrote:

“But I hope that after a year of getting to know me‚ you realise that I don’t have the nature that intends hurt or to harm others. I hope that after all this time‚ you know that my heart is not a racist one. I also hope that you know me to be someone who jokes‚ about contextual issues and that these can‚ at times be out there and close to the line.”

The lecturer went on to further explain that his remarks were taken out of context, and he did not intend to hurt anyone.

“I completely concede that this wasn’t funny‚ and you have my apology. Unreserved. The line was crossed.”

Wits is currently investigating the incident.

Labour union NUMSA to meet Wits University over workers’ strike

