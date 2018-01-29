Robbers target petrol station in Limpopo

Three armed men held up a cashier and took R6,000 from the till before bombing a safe at a filling station in Polokwane, Limpopo, early Monday, police said.

“A 47-year-old complainant said she was working at the till in the shop when three armed men entered the shop and held up personnel at around 2:45am on Monday,” police said in a statement.

“They robbed them of R6,000 from the cash register and proceeded to bomb the drop safe with explosives. They managed to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe before fleeing the scene in a white Mercedes Benz.”

No one was injured in the incident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.