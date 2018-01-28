DA plans motion of no confidence in Free State premier Ace Magashule

Free State premier and newly elected African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule must be removed before more people “fall victim to his sinister ways”, and therefore a motion of no confidence in Magashule will be brought in the Free State legislature, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

Speaking during the Free State leg of his people’s forum tour in Botshabelo near Bloemfontein on Sunday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said “Magashule and his corrupt friends stole over R200 million from a group of aspiring black farmers” at Vrede, some 100km from Botshabelo.

“Last year I visited the Estina Dairy Farm in Vrede, where a government project aiming to empower local residents and boost provincial agriculture through the establishment of a large scale dairy farm was set up in 2013 by the Free State government.

“The community-based project, which targeted almost 100 intended local beneficiaries, was a joint private-public project between the Free State department of agriculture and Gupta-controlled company Estina. And that’s when it became clear the project wasn’t about the community of Vrede.

“This was a devious scheme thought up by those who represent the ANC – Ace Magashule, [Mineral Resources Minister] Mosebenzi Zwane, and their fellow comrades – to steal public money to pay for a Gupta wedding in Sun City,” Maimane said.

“I have met with a group of the intended beneficiaries twice – once in Vrede and once at the public protector’s office in Pretoria where we held a meeting to establish where her report into this scandal is. Some of the farmers sold off their own livestock in anticipation of their participation in this project. They told me of their pain and anxiety in waiting for a promise that was clearly never coming. Sadly, it was a lie from the beginning.

“The premier of this province, Ace Magashule, not only knew about this from day one, he was actively involved in the project. He cannot continue to be in charge of a province when we know he has been working behind the backs of the people of the Free State to make him and his friends rich.

“We welcome the recent move by the Hawks to seize control of the farm and to search the offices of several Free State government officials – including the premier. This work by the Hawks must continue and those found guilty must be put behind bars. But for now, we must remove Ace Magashule before many more people of the Free State fall victim to his sinister ways.

“That is why we have begun the process of moving a motion of no confidence against Ace Magashule in the Free State legislature. The DA caucus will meet on Tuesday to finalise the details of such before informing the speaker of the legislature. This beautiful province cannot go a day longer with Ace Magashule at the helm,” Maimane said.

The DA had laid the initial public protector complaint in 2013, which was still yet to be released, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

