‘Day Zero’ in Cape Town a ‘DA invention’, says Western Cape ANC

The African National Congress in the Western Cape is happy with the water and sanitation department’s “emphasis that the very concept of #DayZero is a DA [Democratic Alliance] invention”, the ANC in the province said on Sunday.

The ANC in the Western Cape met Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Friday, both as a political organisation to which the minister accounted and on behalf of “multiple formations in society who are seeking answers and clarity from the department on its plans to avert the dreaded day zero”, the ANC said in a statement.

“The ANC received a detailed briefing from the minister on both the demand management strategies and supply management of water strategies which the department has been embarking on which should yield fruits and save the City [of Cape Town] and province from the looming gloom and doom.

“The ANC is happy with the department’s emphasis that the very concept of #DayZero is a DA invention that translates to nothing more than an unnecessary tool of rattling residents on a pseudo-judgment day rhetoric,” the ANC said.

“The ANC was clear to the minister that the demand side management of water has failed and frankly has never been sufficient to deal with the deep seated water challenges of this province. People’s demand for water is tied to their livelihoods and asking them to reduce their water use is asking them to adjust their way of living which is not an easy feat especially for the poor. The ANC pointed to the minister that the Democratic Alliance has failed to meet any of its water demand management targets because of this reality,” it said.

The ANC was therefore interested in water augmentation projects, the supply side management of water, and whether there was enough time and capacity to implement big projects before the city and province ran out of water. The minister shared the ANC’s sentiments and “assured us that there are clear and measurable steps” taken by the department to increase the province’s water supply, it said.

– African News Agency (ANA)