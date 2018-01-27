Large amount of dagga seized by Durban cops

Police in Durban have confiscated dagga worth over R400,000 and arrested three people, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

Provincial drug unit members were on crime prevention duties when they received information about drugs at Newlands West at about 6am on Saturday morning, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

“The members intensified their operation and identified the said house at Glad Hill Crescent, Newlands West. The said house was searched and more than 50 bags full of dry dagga were recovered with the street value of more than R400,000.”

The officers also recovered R54.000 in cash, suspected to be the proceeds of the drug trade. Three suspects, aged between 25 and 49, were arrested and charged with dealing in drugs. The preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the suspects transported dagga from Swaziland using their bakkie found at the scene. The arrested suspects would appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Gwala said.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Bheki Langa commended the officers for arresting the three alleged dagga dealers.

“It has been noticed that for the past few days the team made a breakthrough in arresting drug dealers in the province. Recently a multidisciplinary approach arrested eight suspects [in the] Phoenix area for dealing in drugs. An appeal is made once again to the community members to continue providing valuable information to the police about any drug dealing and other criminal activities,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.