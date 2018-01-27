Multiple vehicle collision leaves Sixteen injured on Durban N2.

Sixteen people were injured when 16 vehicles and one truck collided on the N2 in Chesterville in Durban just before the M7 south on Saturday afternoon, badly affecting traffic in the area, paramedics said.

“Traffic is badly affected in that area and it proved to be quite a challenge for services to arrive at the scene,” ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

ER24 arrived on the scene at 2.20pm. “Upon further assessment, they found 16 patients who had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Two cars and the truck went down an embankment.”

ER24, as well as multiple other services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.