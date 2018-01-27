 
South Africa 27.1.2018 10:53 am

Thirteen injured in Mpumalanga minibus taxi crash

ANA
When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 4.16pm they found a minibus taxi lying off the road on its side.

Thirteen people were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in veered off the N17 and rolled down an embankment at the Leandra Toll Plaza in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found 13 patients who sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. ER24, as well as other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

“Most of the patients were sitting on the ground. Upon further assessment, paramedics found 13 patients who sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. ER24, as well as other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

 

