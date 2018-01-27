 
South Africa 27.1.2018

One dead, four injured in Cape Town car crash

ANA

An ER24 paramedic came across the incident at 6am just before her shift started.

A man was killed and four other people were injured, some seriously, when the car they were travelling in crashed into a wall on the corner of Mill and Buitenkant streets in Gardens in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

An ER24 paramedic came across the incident at 6am just before her shift started, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found a woman, believed to be 19 years old, in a serious condition trapped inside the car. Cape Town Metro Rescue had to use the jaws-of-life to free the woman.

Four men, believed to be in their 20s, were found outside the car. It was believed that members of the public removed them from the vehicle. “Unfortunately, the one man had succumbed to his injuries and he was declared dead on the scene. The other three men sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious.”

ER24 and Metro EMS transported the patients to Groote Schuur and New Somerset hospitals for further medical care. The cause of the accident was not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)



