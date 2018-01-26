Suspects arrested for ATM bombing in Strand, WCape

Six suspects were arrested on Friday after preliminary investigations revealed their involvement in an earlier ATM bombing in Strand, Cape Town.

Members of the Elsies River community on Friday alerted the South African Police Service (SAPS) of a suspicious vehicle they spotted in their neighbourhood.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 41, would appear in court once charged, said Rwexana. Murder accused JMPD officers released on R5000 bail SAPS Western Cape spokewoman, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, said: “Police followed up on the information and the motor vehicle was spotted and searched. In the process, police confiscated an undisclosed amount of money.”

– African News Agency (ANA)