Amcu man in court for alleged illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

A member of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) charged with unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition briefly appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The case against William Nyenyane, 29, was postponed to February 9, for his lawyer to be present in court, the matter was on the court roll for trial to start.

He previously denied the charge against him and claimed the police planted a firearm on him when he was arrested on January 6, 2017, in a separate charge of murder.

Nyenyane alleges the police arrested him at Lonmin’s Hossy shaft in Bapong, he was handcuffed, ordered to lie on the floor, the police trampled on his head and a gun was planted on him while the police search his car.

Nyenyane is also facing a separate charge of murder, he is one of the 14 Marikana men accused of hacking Sabata Petrus Chale to death in Marikana.

The state alleges Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Herbert Baqhesi, Forum 4 Service Delivery councillor Napoleon Webster, William Nyenyane, Aphndile Pungone, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Nkululeko Msithwa, Nkosindiphile Nziyose, Luvo Soyizwaphi, Sivuyile Qasha and Mzolisi Mbulana hacked Sabata Petros Chale, 39, to death in Marikana West, on December 8, 2016, allegedly over the allocation of low cost (RDP) houses at Marikana West Extension 2.

They were due to appear in the North West High Court in Mogwase on February 19 for trial.

– African News Agency (ANA)

