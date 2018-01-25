Pair of eThekwin rock throwers nabbed

At least two suspected rock-throwers were apprehended by vigilant citizens on the N2 bridge, near Riverhorse Valley (Imvumbu Business Park area) on Thursday, the Chairman of the eThekwini Central Cluster community policing forum (CPF) said.

Imtiaz Syed said that after observing the suspects in the act, an immediate alert was triggered on the eThekwini Secure Zello channel.

“Channel controllers Randy Ramprath and Ryaz Rosay immediately alerted patrollers in the area to attend, observe and report to the awaiting Captain Raoof who coordinated efforts with his Team, [South African Police Service] SAPS and awaiting eThekwini Secure ground units leading to the successful arrest of both perpetrators”.

Syed said the eThekwini secure members on Durban bridges were led by community activist Lee Maharaj in conjunction with Metro Police, spearheaded by Captain Iniath Raoof.

“In a show of unity and true spirit of partnership with law enforcement, the success of this endeavour shows what can be achieved when cohesive crime fighting forces coalesce in a single unified strategy to keep this City safe,”said Syed

Upon investigation it is alleged one of the suspects was recently released from prison on a murder charge.

KwaZulu-Natal police were not immediately available for comment.

Last month, under cover of darkness a rock was thrown onto a car from a highway overpass near Durban. Two people inside the car were badly hurt and were declared dead on arrival at the Netcare Alberlito Hospital.

– African News Agency (ANA)