Woman arrested for illegal possession of abalone worth over R2m in Western Cape

25-year-old woman was arrested in Northpine, Kraaifontein, for being in possession of abalone worth more than R2 million, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police were tipped off about abalone that was kept in a house in the area on Wednesday afternoon, and police followed up on the information.

“They went to the address to investigate and discovered 6 276 units of abalone worth an estimated street value of R2.8 million. A 25-year-old woman tried to evade arrest but her luck ran out and she was arrested. Once charged, the suspect will appear in court,” said Rwexana.

Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the community for their partnership policing endeavours.

– African News Agency (ANA)