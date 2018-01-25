 
menu
South Africa 25.1.2018 04:49 pm

Woman arrested for illegal possession of abalone worth over R2m in Western Cape

ANA

Police were tipped off about abalone that was kept in a house in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

25-year-old woman was arrested in Northpine, Kraaifontein, for being in possession of abalone worth more than R2 million, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police were tipped off about abalone that was kept in a house in the area on Wednesday afternoon, and police followed up on the information.

“They went to the address to investigate and discovered 6 276 units of abalone worth an estimated street value of  R2.8 million. A 25-year-old woman tried to evade arrest but her luck ran out and she was arrested. Once charged,  the suspect will appear in court,” said Rwexana.

Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula praised the community for their partnership policing endeavours.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Two suspects arrested for illegal possession of abalone in Western Cape

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
WATCH: Siam Lee murder PI speaks out on arrest 18.1.2018
KZN police recover 35 illegal guns in one week, arrest 38 18.1.2018
Five suspects arrested in Cape Town for the illegal possession of abalone 17.1.2018


online-static-image-sun-met
hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 (2) Alssakhra

VALUE BET

RACE 8 (11) Cutey Me

RACE MEETING

25 January Vaal

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.