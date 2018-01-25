 
South Africa 25.1.2018 04:44 pm

Ramaphosa says state capture probe will go to the ‘depths’ of corruption

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has his work cut out for him. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has his work cut out for him. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Ramaphosa was speaking during a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday described the pending commission of inquiry into state capture as a “huge plus”, as “we are now going to go to the depths of what corruption has been taking place in our State-owned enterprises”.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a press conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, shortly after the commission’s terms of reference were published in the Government Gazette.

The terms included that any ill-gotten gains attained through a potentially compromised relationship between President Jacob Zuma and his family and the controversial Gupta family will be investigated by the Zondo Commission, to be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“I think the positive thing about all these State capture processes is that we are now going to go to the depths of what corruption has been taking place in our state-owned enterprises. I think that is a huge plus.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Brian Molefe a content man just wanting to serve the nation

