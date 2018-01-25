Hoërskool Overvaal: DA lays charges of incitement

The Democratic Alliance(DA) in Gauteng on Thursday laid charges of incitement of violence against social media user, Aubery Thamasanqa Mabele at the Vereeniging police station.

DA Emfuleni caucus leader, Dady Mollo, Emfuleni Constituency chairperson, Isabel Lot, and DA Ward 45 councillor, Elize Aucamp, laid the charges against Mabele over his facebook post calling on President Jacob Zuma to “give him a gun to defend our democracy” while checking in at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging.

In the past two weeks, tensions have run high at the school over the admission of 55 non-Afrikaans speaking pupils.

“Incitement to cause violence based on language must not be condoned. The rights of all South Africans as enshrined in our Constitution must be respected,” Mollo said.

The dispute between Hoërskool Overvaal and the Gauteng department of education is currently on appeal at the Constitutional Court and the rule of law must be allowed to take its course, Mollo said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

