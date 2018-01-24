Dagga with a street value of R20k seized in George

A man was arrested for the possession dagga in Mayibuye Street Zone 6 in Thembalethu, George, the South African Police Service said on Wednesday.

While patrolling, the Thembalethu Crime Prevention Unit came across a man carrying a backpack, who fled when spotting the police van.

Thembalethu SAPS spokesperson Captain Dumile Gwavu said: “He was chased and arrested. He was searched and four parcels of dagga weighing 4.265 kg with a street value of R20 000 was found.”

The suspect will appear before the Thembalethu Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

“The community is urged to report all criminal activities taking place in their respective areas and to make sure that the area is safe for all,” Gwavu said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

